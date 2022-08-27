Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | August 27, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - What a beautiful summer Saturday! Temperatures are right around average in the low/mid-80s, humidity is reasonable, and clouds are minimal. Unfortunately, tomorrow won’t be as nice, thanks to a jump in temperatures... expect lowland highs in the low 90s and mountain highs in the mid-80s. Humidity will be increasing, so temps are more likely to feel like the mid-90s tomorrow afternoon. Monday’s temperatures and humidity will be similar, so be sure you are staying cool and hydrated these next two days. The sun will be blazing in the sky as well, with only a few light mountain showers possible tomorrow and Monday afternoons, so there will be little to no relief from any rain. That is, until Tuesday morning, when a cold front to the NW starts to push a few rounds of showers and storms into WV throughout the entire day. Temperatures will dip back to seasonable on Tuesday with these storms, but humidity won’t drop off until Wednesday. Sunshine will return for the rest of the week, and temperatures will stay in the low 80s/upper 70s until next weekend, when they rise again.

Tonight: Patchy fog; otherwise, mostly clear. Low: 63

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and humid. High: 92

Monday: Partly cloudy and humid. High: 92

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 84

