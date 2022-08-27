WVU celebrates the opening of Reynolds Hall

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University brought a decade-long dream to life as they opened Reynolds Hall.

The building was the new home to the John Chambers School of Business and Economics.

It was standing room only at the opening ceremony when members of the WVU community celebrated the completion of the multi-year project.

This modern facility was created with the intent to have interactive learning labs and offer opportunities for students to get hands-on training in the business field.

Bob Reynolds, a WVU alum and CEO of Putnam Investments and the President of Putnam Funds, was one of the people that made it possible.

“We wanted to give back to the state that has played a major role and helped us as we moved forward in our lives,” Reynolds explained.

The President of the WVU Foundation, Cindi Roth, said that it took a large team to put all of the pieces together.

“One thing is apparent when you enter Reynolds Hall. This building would not be possible without the generosity of dedicated WVU supporters,” she said.

After the short opening ceremony, people were able to tour the facility.

