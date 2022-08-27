WVU football players visit Ronald McDonald House

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU football players visited the Ronald McDonald House in Morgantown.

The Ronald McDonald house charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown are bringing awareness to raise funds ahead of the Backyard Brawl.

WVU players Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Zach Frazier and Tony Mathis served lunched to families. The day’s activities were created and coordinated by the Country Roads Trust.

“We are just thrilled that we have three outstanding football players giving back today. What we do is truly part of the community. They are making a difference. They are having such a huge impact on our mission and programs today,” said CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Morgantown and Pittsburgh, Eleanor Reigel.

WVU and Pitt play this Thursday in Pittsburgh.

