Harrison County GOP hold picnic to raise funds

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Republican Club held a picnic Sunday afternoon.

The picnic was at D Reynolds Gun Range and was filled with plenty of hot dogs and hamburgers. The club was raising for themselves and for their workers the help their candidates for the general election.

If you are a Harrison County Republican you can join the club for a $25 fee. The club meets on the third Thursday of every month at Brickside.

“The club’s main purpose is to fundraise and rally for candidates. it’s the social arm of the Harrison County Republican Party. we do a lot of stuff like this. we help organize campaigns. Just help all of our candidates,” said club vice president, Andrew Harbert.

The general election is Tuesday November 8th.

