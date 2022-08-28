Harrison County GOP hold picnic to raise funds

The Harrison County Republican Club held a picnic Sunday afternoon.
The Harrison County Republican Club held a picnic Sunday afternoon.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Republican Club held a picnic Sunday afternoon.

The picnic was at D Reynolds Gun Range and was filled with plenty of hot dogs and hamburgers. The club was raising for themselves and for their workers the help their candidates for the general election.

If you are a Harrison County Republican you can join the club for a $25 fee. The club meets on the third Thursday of every month at Brickside.

“The club’s main purpose is to fundraise and rally for candidates. it’s the social arm of the Harrison County Republican Party. we do a lot of stuff like this. we help organize campaigns. Just help all of our candidates,” said club vice president, Andrew Harbert.

The general election is Tuesday November 8th.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Controversy over officer-involved shooting in Nutter Fort grows
Brandon Osborne and Aryean Baker
Two charged after being found unconscious in vehicle with children
WDTV 5TH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS LOGO
5th Quarter: Week 1 Highlights
Police Officer and child warm the hearts of Weston community
Police officer and child warm the hearts of Weston community
15 arrested in sweeping drug round up in Upshur County
15 charged in sweeping drug round up in Upshur County

Latest News

Kayla Smith's Saturday Evening Forecast | August 27, 2022
Kayla Smith's Saturday Evening Forecast | August 27, 2022
WVU football players visited the Ronald McDonald House in Morgantown.
WVU football players visit Ronald McDonald House
Lincoln - Braxton County
Lincoln - Braxton County
Preston - Hampshire