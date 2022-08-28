Sunday Sit Down: Former Mountaineer Tim Lindsey

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU long snapper Tim Lindsey joins this week’s sit down to talk about his experience playing in the Backyard Brawl.

‘Well my experience started long before I was on the team as a Mountaineer, my older brother played from 96-99 and I got to watch him you know play int he backyard brawl and to get to play that in the first one myself back in the day was exciting because I got to touch base with him and we talked about and to get to play Pitt as many times as I have and he has, it was like a running tradition in the family to play Pitt and now its great to see that come back,” said Lindsey, ‘When you talk about it as a fan, I was like 12 watching him play, it’s cool, it’s exciting, you can feel the rivalry but then to actually put a helmet on and to feel it and run it out of the stadium or even Pitt’s stadium, that intensity you the fans, the whole week, the build up, it doesn’t explain it unless you get to feel it and it is super, super intense as an athlete, fan as well but to run out those tunnels at the backyard brawl, there’s nothing that beats that.’

As one of the oldest and most competitive matchups in college football, the brawl held more meaning than other games, “By far it stood out, the amount of intensity that came from the fans aided the intensity that feed off into us you now Pitt was always interesting in going there and coming here with fans throwing stuff and all the stigma that goes behind the whole fan part, definitely amplified it, it didn’t matter what we were ranked, first, second third, 50th, when Pitt and West Virginia showed up, known of that mattered, it was a game of games,” Lindsey said.

As a former Mountaineer, hearing that the Backyard Brawl was returning meant a lot to Lindsey, “I was ecstatic because there Pitt, they’re right up the road, we should always play them and its finally back and it’s hard to even explain to some of the athletes even that I work with now, how intense that was and they get to finally see and they’re hearing about how big this really was to all of us so I’m glad a new generation, a new group of guys here get to experience something that we got to and hopefully come out on top.”

The intensity for the matchup is unlike any other, “It’s the backyard brawl for a reason so that does add a little bit more, and the fans show that as well, tis more fun it really is, that intensity adds to why we walk out there, why we do all the workouts, it wouldn’t be worth it without the fans bringing that intensity,” said Lindsey.

There’s lots of memories that come to mind about the brawl, but some stand out more than others for the former long snapper, “One of the ones was when Pat McAfee hit the farthest field goals at Pitt’s field and I don’t know how long it might’ve been broken, it might still stand I’m not sure but I remember running out there and I’m getting ready to snap the ball at him for aa field goal, I’m almost snapping the ball from midfield, and then seeing that ball go through the net and everything was into the net, it was great.”

The brawl goes beyond the players, the return of the rivalry is huge for the state, “It shows a great opportunity of how big this program really can be and should be and it allows us to have the platform to show how good this team really is and how great this community is and the fact that it’s coming back and we’re doing it this year, that is going to be something that can take everything to the next level, and everybody needs to realize we should play Pitt every year, I mean, next, lets play Marshall again,” Lindsey said, “I want to see this guys step up and emerge and show Pitt, let alone the rest of the country and ESPN Gameday what this program is and what it can be and what it will be, and that’s something I’m excited to see, see these young guys get out there and do some work and represent all the guys that came before that got to play this backyard brawl to do us right.”

