2 teacher’s aides charged for failing to report abuse at school

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two teacher’s aides face charges after failing to report child abuse/neglect of special needs students at an elementary school to authorities, the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.

One of them was arraigned Monday in Kanawha County on six counts of a misdemeanor charge of failure to report child abuse or neglect to the state DHHR within 24 hours in violation. The judge entered a not guilty plea for the defendant.

A trial date has been set for Dec. 5.

The charges are in connection with abuse at Holz Elementary School in Charleston that resulted in former special education teacher Nancy Boggs being sentenced to 10 years in jail for harming students in her care. The incident happened in September 2021 at Holz Elementary.

In May, Boggs pleaded guilty to 10 misdemeanor counts of battery involving several students. She was sentenced to 12 months on each count.

The other teacher’s aide who allegedly did not report the abuse has not been arraigned yet. She faces seven counts of failure to report child abuse or neglect.

For previous coverage:

Former special education teacher sentenced to 10 years in elementary school battery case

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.