AAA: Gas prices in West Virginia lower than national average

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gas prices in West Virginia continue to fall, but the price of diesel fuel has stabilized in the last week, according to AAA.

The average gas price per gallon for regular fuel in West Virginia is $3.80, 8 cents less than last week’s average of $3.881. The average price per gallon one month ago was $4.37.

Gas prices remain over 75 cents higher than last year’s average. Last year, the average price per gallon was only $3.03.

Meanwhile, gas prices for mid-grade and premium fuels are nearly 10 cents lower compared to last week. AAA says mid-grade has dropped from $4.15 to $4.06 and premium has fallen from $4.42 to $4.32.

However, the price for diesel fuel per gallon has stabilized compared to the other fuels, only being half a cent lower than last week’s average at $5.11.

AAA reports the following average gas prices for NCWV:

Harrison County: $3.83

Marion County: $3.55

Lewis County: $3.64

Upshur County: $3.78

Randolph County: $3.70

Tucker County: $4.00

Barbour County: $3.80

Doddridge County: $4.08

Taylor County: $3.55

Gilmer County: $4.15

Ritchie County: $4.05

Webster County: $3.97

Monongalia County: $3.78

Hardy County: $4.08

Preston County: $3.85

Pocahontas County: $3.92

West Virginia’s gas prices are finally lower than the national average. The national average for regular fuel, according to AAA, is $3.85, more than 5 cents higher than the state average of $3.797. For months, West Virginia’s average price per gallon of fuel was higher than the national average.

