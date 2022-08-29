Brenda Mae Lunsford, 72 of Bolair, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 at her residence. She was born May 10, 1950 in Webster Springs, the daughter of the late Dave and Mamie Woods of Kingfisher.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jim Lunsford; son-in-law Dave Clutter, and brother-in-law Mike Miller.

After retiring from Ford Motor Company, Brenda and Jim traveled with the carnival for 9 years before settling into their home in Bolair, where Brenda enjoyed competing with Mike Collins for best kept yard until her health let Mike win. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Brenda was a beloved member of the community.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, James “Speed” Lunsford of Bolair; Angi (Jack) Boggs of Mount Nebo; grandchildren, Jymi (Clinton) Cutlip of Webster Springs, Whitley Cogar (fiancé Leonard Rule) of Webster Springs, Chelsi Lunsford (fiancé Andy Canada) of Webster springs, James Lunsford (companion Paige Smith) of Bolair and mother Katrina Lunsford; Jake (Chasey) Boggs of Richwood, and Jordan Boggs of Canvas; siblings, Arthur (Bendeta) Woods of Webster Springs; Junior (Mary) Woods of Medina, OH, and Linda Miller of Bolair; six grandkids; 12 great-grandkids; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Services to celebrate Brenda’s life will be held on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. Burial will follow in Woods Cemetery. Friends may join the family for visitation on Thursday, September 1, 2022 from 6-9 PM at the Funeral Home.

