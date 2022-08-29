Charleston Police release name of man shot, killed during officer-involved shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Charleston Police has released the name of a man shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting Saturday, August 27.

Police say Samuel Paul Ranson, 50, of Charleston was shot and killed by officers after shooting and killing a police canine.

According to Charleston Police, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of East Point Drive for a wanted person at approximately 11:10 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they say Ranson took off toward a wooded area.

At that time, Charleston Police Department Canine, Axel, was deployed to capture Ranson, police say.

Ranson is accused of pulling out a firearm, shooting and killing Axel.

According to Charleston Police, after Ranson shot canine Axel, officers returned fire and shot at Ranson who was still armed and at a very close distance to responding officers.

Ranson was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to court documents, Ranson was wanted following a stabbing on August 22.

Officers arrived at a home along East Point Drive and found a victim with a deep cut to his left bicep.

During the investigation, officers learned the stabbing incident happened near the front porch of 177 East Point Drive in Charleston.

The victim and witnesses identified the suspect as Samuel Ranson.

In his statement to police, the stabbing victim accused Ranson of charging at him with a blue firearm and knife.

According to the victim, Ranson is his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend.

After being slashed in the arm and chest, the victim says he walked to the home where officers found him wounded.

