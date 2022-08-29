Dennis Gail “Denny” Mustoe, 67 of Point Mountain, Webster County, fulfilled his earthly journey and went to be with Jesus in Heaven on Friday, August 26, 2022 at UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA.

He was born September 21, 1954 at Webster Memorial Hospital. He was the son of the late William J. and Anna B. Cogar Mustoe.

Denny graduated Webster Springs High School in 1972. He went on to become a bricklayer and construction worker, which he did for many years. He was an avid hunter and always enjoyed spending time with friends and family, cracking jokes and being the center of attention.

Denny’s true zeal and zest by far was telling people about the Lord, evangelizing in many of the local churches around the county. He was a member of Cherry Falls Chapel and enjoyed attending services on a regular basis. He loved spending time with his church family and studying about God’s word and promises.

Denny is survived by his loving wife, Brenda Byrd Mustoe; son Bradley “Toby” Mustoe of Curtin; stepsons Wayne and Kelly Payne of Poca and Jonny Payne of Webster Springs; sister Karen Mustoe Kinney of Parcoal; brother and sister-in-law John and Elaine Mustoe of Curtin; sister and brother-in-law Cheryl and John Hamrick of Webster Springs; sister-in-law Bonnie Ryherd of AZ; grandchildren, Emma, Caitlynn, and Silas Mustoe of Webster Springs, Jakob Payne of Glenville, Abigail Payne of Morgantown, and Phoenix and Conley Payne of Elkins.

Friends may join the family for visitation on Friday, September 2, 2022 from 6-9 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home. Services to celebrate Denny’s life will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Keith Williams, Pastor Kenneth Pritt, and Brother Mike Woods officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Webster Springs.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.doddreedfh.com.

Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Denny’s family.

