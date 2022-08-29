Fairmont State launches new bachelor’s program in nursing

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University’s College of Nursing has expanded academic offerings through the launch of its Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

The new program aims to address healthcare needs throughout the region.

Admission to the program will begin in the spring term of 2023, to be followed with a new cohort to be admitted annually each fall.

Prospective students are eligible for admission to the traditional BSN program on a competitive basis.

“The establishment of a traditional BSN program affords us the opportunity to continue addressing healthcare needs within our region,” said Fairmont State University College of Nursing Dean, Laura Clayton. “Introducing this program also allows us to increase the promotion of evidence-based nursing practice, focusing on community and population health.”

The traditional BSN program will enhance the existing offerings made available to students through Fairmont State’s College of Nursing including a traditional ASN program, weekend ASN, LPN to ASN program, an online RN to BSN program and a School Nurse Certification program.

“We will continue our current programs, but this provides the opportunity for students to be enrolled directly into a BSN program,” Clayton explained.

Graduates will be eligible to sit for the NCLEX exam to become a licensed registered nurse.

In addition, curriculum has been incorporated into the baccalaureate program to prepare students to hold nursing leadership positions within their respective departments upon program completion.

“This is an exciting time for the College of Nursing because the expansion of our programs will allow us to better fulfill our mission to serve as a leader in improving the health of West Virginia and the global community through a commitment to excellence and innovation in teaching, scholarship and service,” Clayton concluded.

Clinicals for the program will predominantly take place in healthcare facilities throughout the tri-county area surrounding Fairmont.

Prospective students interested in applying to the program may contact Deborah Hawkins for information regarding Spring 2023 admission.

The priority deadline for the Fall 2023 term is January 15, 2023.

The online application may be accessed by clicking here.

