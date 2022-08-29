Former WVU offensive lineman Josh Jenkins reflects on the Backyard Brawl

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the long-awaited “Backyard Brawl” back for WVU football fans we reached out to a local former Mountaineer player to talk about his experience in the storied rivalry.

Parkersburg high school alum and five-year West Virginia University offensive lineman, Josh Jenkins is excited to see this rivalry return.

Jenkins was involved with the final four years of the rivalry, including getting to be a part of the upset against the 2009 eighth-ranked Pitt panthers.

The first of three-straight wins before the rivalry’s hiatus.

Jenkins says that he is thankful to know that he could play in those games. Especially as someone growing up and watching those games in West Virginia.

“I feel just blessed to be a part of the history and being able to be a kid from Parkersburg, West Virginia to get a chance to play in that game multiple times. And really just blessed at the opportunity to be able to play, start as many games as I did at West Virginia and have the history there with being a West Virginia kid and going to West Virginia and getting to partake in this Backyard Brawl. It’s something that I’ll never forget,” says Jenkins.

We will have more former WVU players that we will be highlighting this week from this area.

You can catch the backyard brawl this Thursday at 7 p.m.

