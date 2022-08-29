Grafton-Taylor County Health Department to receive $75k

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Grafton-Taylor County Health Department will receive $75,000 to support the purchase of equipment and furnishings for a newly constructed building, officials said.

According to U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, the funding was made possibly by a Congressionally Directed Spending request secured by Sen. Manchin. It is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“The Grafton-Taylor County Health Department provides essential care for its community from responding to the COVID-19 pandemic to every day health concerns, which is why I proudly secured this funding to support their efforts to expand services in a new building,” Sen. Manchin said. “The funding … will help purchase critical equipment for exam and laboratory rooms, as well as furnishings such as desks, tables and chairs.”

Congressionally Directed Spending allow state and local governments, non-profits, and other public entities to apply for targeted funding for projects to bolster their communities and directly support West Virginians.

