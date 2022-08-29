James P. “Shorty” Rose, Sr. , age 76 of Bergoo passed away Friday, August 26, 2022. He was born November 29, 1945 in Bergoo and was the son of the late Gerald Rose, Sr and Mary Moore Rose Snyder who survives of Bergoo. He is also preceded in death by a brother, Gerald “Jerry” Rose Jr and sisters, Mary “Mousie” Hall and Brenda Brewer. Shorty was well known throughout the county as talented carpenter; he was known to do work for people even though he knew they were not able to pay. He was always willing to help those in need whatever the situation was. Shorty loved his cars, flowers, hunting, fishing, ginsenging , just being outdoors but most of all he loved his family. In addition to his mother he is survived by his wife, Carol Rose; sons, James “Jimmy” Rose, Jr and Gerald Rose; daughter, Crystal Rose; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren and one on the way; sisters, Anna Jean Vandevender and Sharon Davis. Friends may join the family for visitation on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 from 6-9 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. Funeral service will be held 11 AM on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at the funeral home with Pastor Bennie Cowger officiating. Burial will follow at Swecker Cemetery at Brady Gate. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Rose family.

