JT Daniels named starting Quarterback for WVU

Daniels will start week one against Pitt on Sept. 1
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU head football coach Neal Brown announced that JT Daniels will be the starting quarterback for WVU on Monday morning.

“JT has earned the right to start,” said coach Brown. “He’ll be our starting quarterback. Decision making is what won the job for him. I have a lot of confidence in him and how he will start in the opener.”

JT Daniels signs autographs during WVU Fan Day
JT Daniels signs autographs during WVU Fan Day(WDTV)

Daniels is a former USC and Georgia transfer. During his time with the Bulldogs, Daniels had a 7-0 starting record as a Bulldog and helped lead the team to an 8-2 record and a bowl win over Cincinnati in 2020. He has more experience than any other quarterback on the Mountaineer roster. In fact, he was one of the only quarterbacks with college game experience.

JT Daniels
JT Daniels(WDTV)

Following the announcement, coach Brown praised Daniels for his ability to maintain a good attitude despite pressure.

“The one thing about JT is, he’s really even-keeled,” said Coach Brown. “He doesn’t get too high or too low. He’s not rattled easy. He had a turnover early in one scrimmage, but recovered and played really good football. I think that showed maturity.”

Daniels will start for the Mountaineers in week one, arguably the biggest game of the year for the team. The praise that coach Brown gives Daniels for his comfort under pressure could work wonders in a game that has sold out an NFL stadium.

Players and coaches rallied around Daniel’s ability to make plays downfield. Daniels’ deep ball accuracy could add levels to the WVU offense. Daniels has worked with members of the offense since May upon his arrival, showcasing chemistry with those who he must trust most on the field.

“He throws probably the most catchable deep ball that I’ve ever seen,” said WVU wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton. “Especially first hand, that I’ve ever been thrown. I think that we just know the chemistry part of where the ball is going to be. That’s a big difference. He puts it in a place where we have a chance to make a play on it every time.”

JT Daniels
JT Daniels(WDTV)

Daniels was named Gatorade national player of the year in 2017 prior to his arrival to college football. His path at USC was derailed due to a knee injury during his sophomore season that opened the door for him to transfer to Georgia.

Last season, Daniels finished the year with 68 completions on 94 attempts, totaling 722 yards and seven touchdowns.

