Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | August 28, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Sunday! Today was a real scorcher, with many lowland temperatures into the low 90s with heat indices up into the mid to upper 90s. East of I-79, convective rain showers did form, but with the loss of daytime heating, those showers have started to dissipate. Clouds that formed along those showers will also diminish over the coming hours. Monday morning low temperatures will keep the warm trend going, as we won’t really be falling any lower than the mid/upper 60s, some towns potentially staying in the low 70s. Highs tomorrow will look very similar to today’s, with little relief from any rain; only very few mountain showers in the afternoon/early evening are possible. Our next big chance of rain comes past midnight heading into Tuesday morning, when the first round of showers and storms pushing off a cold front enters West Virginia. There will be a few rounds of storms throughout the day, with the strongest round likely coming in the late morning/early afternoon and subsequent rounds later in the evening weakening in intensity. None of the storms are expected to be very severe, but rain could get heavy at times. These storms will keep temperatures in the low 80s and upper 70s, but humidity will still be high, so Tuesday will be muggy. The cold front will cross over us Tuesday night, and once it does, humidity will decrease for the remainder of the week, and sunshine will be abundant once again all the way through next weekend.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 69

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and humid. High: 92

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 80

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 81

