Kevin’s Evening Forecast | August 29th, 2022

Get ready for a stormy day tomorrow!!
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday everyone!!!  I hope you had a great weekend! We definitely had the good weather to go with it.  Today was a hot one out there across our area.  Lots of our places topping out in the lower 90s this afternoon.  And because of our higher relative humidity, some areas felt more like they were in the upper 90s, with a few places feeling more like 100!  The last few days have been hot because we are in a southerly flow, bringing the heat as well as the moisture into our area.

Tomorrow will definitely be a transition as we’re looking to see plenty of showers and thunderstorms moving through.  Currently, there is a cold front moving through the Midwest, and heading southeast.  This front will influence our weather tomorrow by providing plenty of lift for thunderstorms to form.  Tuesday morning will likely be showers, but anytime midday and later we see round after round of thunderstorms.  Forecast models are indicating that the strongest storms should end in the early evening, but there is a chance that one more round will move through before midnight.  Most of these storms will just bring heaving rainfall.  We’re looking at 1-2″ for most areas, but some of us could see up to 3″, particularly if multiple rounds of storms move through the same area.  We’ll be seeing an increased chance of flash flooding tomorrow also.

Then for the rest of the week and into the holiday weekend, we’re looking great!!  Hardly a chance of any precipitation after our storms tomorrow.  Temperatures will also be on the rise, starting from the mild upper 70s on Wednesday into the upper 80s by Saturday.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Scattered showers: Low: 70

Tuesday: Stormy: High 77

Wednesday: Partly cloudy: High 79

Thursday: Sunny: High 83

