Litter of puppies left on the side of the road in Cabell County

Litter of puppies left on the side of the road in Cabell County
Litter of puppies left on the side of the road in Cabell County(WSAZ Staff)
By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A litter of 10 puppies is in a makeshift home in a bathroom at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, because it’s the only place the shelter could make space for them.

“Right now, we are way over capacity, and we desperately need fosters and adopters,” said office manager Andrea Jones Parkins.

Sunday afternoon they were found in a cardboard box and a broken crate, and the shelter couldn’t just turn them away.

“In a situation like that where they were literally left on the side of a busy road, yeah, we can’t,” said Jones Parkins. “We do our very best to find placement for them.”

The shelter doesn’t normally take newborn puppies because their immunities aren’t strong enough to be in environment of a shelter, especially after being pulled away from their mother so soon.

“It’s just not safe and healthy, and our concern is the health and safety of the animals,” Jones Parkins said.

Luckily, all 10 puppies made it out alive, but given the heat and humidity, they may not have made it.

“It’s really troubling when things like that happen because we see a lot of folks who bring animals in and they don’t realize how quickly puppies or any animals can get overheated,” Jones Parkins said.

Which is why they’re especially pushing to find fosters and adopters to give puppies, and the rest of the animals in the shelter, safe and loving homes.

That way, there’s more space for animals to be safely sheltered.

The shelter has photos of all of the animals up for adoption on their website and they update it almost hourly.

They also have links to applications to either foster or adopt.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi crashes into tree that falls onto car
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
Charleston Police said officers shot the suspect when he pulled out a gun and shot the canine...
Suspect shot and killed by police after suspect shoots police dog
Truckers organize a convoy to honor Larry Atha
Truckers organize a convoy to honor Larry Atha
Family and friends look for "Justice for Jason."
Family and friends look for “Justice for Jason”

Latest News

Athlete of the Week - Week 1 - Braylyn Sparks
Athlete of the Week - Week 1 - Braylyn Sparks
Family and friends look for "Justice for Jason."
Family and friends look for “Justice for Jason”
WVU starting qb
WVU starting qb
Upshur County Sheriff’s Department announces sign-on bonus
Upshur County Sheriff getting new tactical safety gear
WVU students raise awareness about fentanyl