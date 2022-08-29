Semi crashes into tree that falls onto car

(None)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said a semi-truck crashed into a tree that fell onto a car Monday morning in Lost Creek.

The accident happened around 10:15 a.m. in the 9000 block of Buckhannon Pike, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Authorities said the semi-truck crashed into a tree. The tree then fell onto a passing car and shattered its windshield.

A child that was cut by glass is being treated on the scene, officials said. As of 10:55 a.m., nobody has been transported to the hospital.

Responding agencies include the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Anmoore, Nutter Fort and Stonewood Fire Departments.

