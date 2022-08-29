September proclaimed National Preparedness Month in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice has proclaimed September as National Preparedness Month in West Virginia.

National Preparedness Month is FEMA’s annual preparedness outreach event sponsored by its Ready Campaign.

This year’s theme is “A Lasting Legacy: The life you’ve built is worth protecting. Prepare for disasters to create a lasting legacy for you and your family.” It also features a call out to the entire community.

“Emergencies begin and end at the local level, and planning for your household helps the entire community be better prepared to face an emergency,” said West Virginia Emergency Management Director GE McCabe. “National Preparedness Month gives us the perfect opportunity to ensure our families, homes, businesses and communities are prepared for all types of emergencies.”

People are asked to participate by taking time to build a kit, make a plan, check insurance policies and coverage for potential hazards, such as floods, severe storms and tornadoes. People are also encouraged to consider the costs associated with disasters and save for an emergency and know how to take practical safety steps.

Disaster preparedness resources are available on the WVEMS’s website.

