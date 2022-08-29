Traffic delays expected for two Marion County roads

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Road work on two Marion County roadways this week is expected to create traffic delays.

The first of these delays will be on US 250, also known as Husky Highway, from the junction of Blackshere Dr. to the junction of West Railroad Street, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.

Officials said the delay will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and last until Friday, Sept. 2.

Milling, paving and shoulder work will be done from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

One lane two-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers.

The other traffic delay will be on WV 218, otherwise known as Main Street, from the junction of Husky Highway to the junction of North Street.

Work will be completed here beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 31 and end on Friday, Sept. 2. Crews will be working in this area from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Delays are to be expected in both areas. Motorists are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the schedule for each project.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.