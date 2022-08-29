Upshur County Sheriff getting new tactical safety gear

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local sheriff department is getting upgraded safety gear for its officers.

The Upshur County Sheriff’s office recently got the green light to get new high-level tactical gear.

It’ll be different from the bulletproof vests they currently wear every day.

“The officers do have the in-date bullet proof vests that they wear, but unfortunately those don’t stop everything we encounter out here caliber wise,” said Upshur County Sheriffs Chief Deputy Mike Coffman.

Coffman knows too well how crucial safety equipment is.

This past June he was shot in a standoff on I-79 against someone with a high-power rifle.

He’s still recovering, but says after that incident the department decided some of its equipment from 2005 was outdated.

“You know as part of that we started reevaluating our equipment we started reevaluating our weaponry as many other apartments are doing -- law enforcement now across the country are on higher alert now with all of the incidents we’re having,” said Coffman.

Coffman says this new tactical gear is level 4 plate armor which is the same level of protection the U.S. military gets in war zones.

It offers fuller protection than their standard bulletproof vest which is only level 3.

Coffman says departments have been seeing an increase in the use of high-power rifles and this equipment is worth every penny.

“You know the total number of incidents is drastically on the rise in West Virginia and we believe we have to take every step, all of the steps we can, to protect officers while they are doing their job and keep them safe,” said Coffman.

The department will be getting 12 vests and helmets for a total of about $56,000.

Coffman says they have an agreement with other departments to provide tactical assistance where this gear can be utilized.

“There’s no dollar amount that can be put on a life in those situations -- we hope they’re never utilized, they never shot at, but we have to prepare for every situation that’s going on,” said Coffman.

