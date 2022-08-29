West Virginia Native selected for Times Square video presentation

WDTV
WDTV(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - When you look at Jocelyn Sykes you may just see a happy 5-year-old, but if you know Jocelyn then you know she’s on the rise to fame.

“She’s very known in Clarksburg / Bridgeport because of my parents and they always show pictures and everything like that”, Jessica Sykes, Mother of Jocelyn.

Jocelyn’s photo will be shown in times square along with those of 500 other people with down syndrome.

The photos are part of the annual national down syndrome society times square video presentation.

“This is Jocelyn’s second year being picked so I’m very excited”, Jessica Sykes, Mother of Jocelyn.

Jocelyn’s picture was chosen out of 2,400 entries.

The video is played every year in in the heart of times square to promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with down syndrome.

“When Jocelyn found out she just laughed”, Jessica Sykes, Mother of Jocelyn.

Even though she’s starting her rise to fame young Jocelyn’s mom Jessica wants everyone to know its all up to her.

“Jocelyn can do anything Jocelyn wants to do she is a typical child”, Jessica Sykes, Mother of Jocelyn.

Jocelyn and Jessica hope that by sharing their lives they can change the narrative surrounding down syndrome.

“Down syndrome is not a disease its nothing you can catch we just want to change that narrative and work with the community to ensure that every parent knows its ok”, Jessica Sykes, Mother of Jocelyn.

“She can do anything she wants to do and be anything she wants to be she just has to want it”, Jessica Sykes, Mother of Jocelyn.

The presentation will be streamed on the National Down Syndrome Societies Facebook page from 9:30 - 10:30 am on September 17th.

