West Virginia taking applications for controlled deer hunts

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Applications are being accepted for controlled deer hunts at four state parks in West Virginia.

Hunters have until Wednesday to apply for the hunts this fall at Beech Fork, Cacapon Resort, North Bend and Twins Falls Resort state parks, the Division of Natural Resources said in a statement.

A drawing will be held on Thursday. Successful applicants will be notified between Sept. 6 and Sept. 16, the statement said.

The hunts are aimed at controlling the local deer population.

Applications for the hunts must be submitted online at wvhunt.com. Each entry costs $15. A DNR identification is required to enter the lottery.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.