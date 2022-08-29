W.Va. Board of Education member resigns

(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Board of Education member Miller Hall has resigned, according to Gov. Jim Justice.

Gov. Jim Justice announced Hall’s resignation Monday during a virtual press briefing.

Hall and his wife are moving to be closer to their grandchildren, officials say.

Hall was Board of Education president from July 8, 2020 to July 13, 2022 when Paul Hardesty was elected.

No word on who will be filling Hall’s seat.

