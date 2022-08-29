WVDOH awards 15 construction contracts, several in NCWV

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Highways recently awarded 15 construction contacts for projects around the state, several of which are in north-central West Virginia.

Six of the 15 construction contacts take place across our region. The following were awarded to north-central West Virginia counties:

A. Merante Contracing Inc. was the low bidder on a project to build ADA ramps in Marion and Monongalia counties. The bid was $556,500.

SMH Construction Company Inc. was the low bidder on a project to replace the Freemansburg Arch Bridge in Lewis County. The bid was $978,036.37.

Kokosing Construction Company Inc. was the low bidder on a project to replace the Fourth Street Arch Bridge in Lewis County. The bid was $4,324,271.87.

Green Acres Contracting Company Inc. was the low bidder on a project to replace guardrails along Corridor H in Grant and Hardy counties. The bid was $6,874,735.01.

Mountaineer Contractors Inc. was the low bidder on a paving project between Cheat Lake and Coopers Rock in Monongalia County. The bid was $796,422.24.

LMS Construction Inc. was the low bidder on a sidewalk renovation project in Shinnston in Harrison County. The bid was $156,446.

The following are projects the WVDOH awarded to other parts of the state:

IVS Hydro Inc. was low bidder on a bridge deck overlay project on the Elbys Bridge in Ohio County. Low bid was $1,078,245.

West Virginia Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project on Interstate 64 between Lewisburg and the Greenbrier River in Greenbrier County. Low bid was $3,210,436.05.

Kelly Paving Inc. was low bidder on a project to install ADA ramps in Marshall County. Low bid was $280,000.

West Virginia Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project on Interstate 64 between the MacCorkle Avenue and Oakwood Road exits in Kanawha County. Low bid was $18,647,037.50.

R.K. Construction Inc. was low bidder on a streetscape project in Mt. Hope in Fayette County. Low bid was $110,792.58.

R.K. Construction Inc. was low bidder on a project to build ADA ramps in McDowell and Mercer counties. Low bid was $903,407.

Elite Contracting Inc. was low bidder on a cleaning and painting project on the Robert Byrd Memorial Bridge in Brooke County. Low bid was $1,482,621.

RAM Construction Services of Michigan Inc. was low bidder on a project to put down high friction pavement on WV 22 westbound in Brooke County. Low bid was $523,232.36.

Pritchard Signal & Light Company was low bidder on a project to install traffic signals on Maple Fork Road in Raleigh County. Low bid was $270,763.

Several factors are considered before awarding a bid, including whether a bid falls above or below the WVDOH Engineer’s Estimate and by what percentage.

In cases where a bid is above the Engineer’s Estimate, WVDOH must consider the project need, repercussions of not awarding the project, additional funding sources, and whether sufficient reasons exist for the differences in estimates.

Most projects are reviewed, analyzed, and awarded within a week of the bid letting, but the process can take longer.

