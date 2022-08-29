WVU students raise awareness about fentanyl

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Last week, we told you about a major drug bust in Morgantown involving what’s being called ‘rainbow fentanyl.’

Now, students at WVU are working to stop it from spreading to the campus. After a large batch of rainbow fentanyl was seized in Morgantown, WVU students are taking action to prevent this becoming a further issue.

Azeem Kahn has been organizing the Mountaineers against fentanyl. It’s a campaign to raise awareness of the dangers of the drug, and it has the support of the U.S. Attorney General’s office and the University.

The Morgantown bust happened around the same time two Ohio State students died from counterfeit prescription pills they didn’t know contained fentanyl.

“This issue has touched so many people’s lives across our country. It’s been really inspiring to see how many people have reached out and get involved to do their part to help,” Kahn said.

Students from WVU began doing their work back in the summer but now with a large amount of fentanyl in the area they say the time to act is now.

“Just last year, 71,000 people lost their lives from a death related to fentanyl. That’s enough people to fill this stadium right here.”

The group will be around campus often as the school year goes on. They hope to prevent what happened at Ohio State from happening in Morgantown.

“Our end goal is most importantly to save lives. If we save one life our work is meaningful and at the sometime we want to make sure everyone in our Mountaineer family understands the danger of fentanyl, so what we are encouraging people do to is learn, act and share.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.