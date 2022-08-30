Almost Heaven BBQ Bash returning to Buckhannon next year

BBQ Masters come to NCWV for the annual competition.
BBQ Masters come to NCWV for the annual competition.(Madeline Edwards)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Almost Heaven BBQ Bash is returning to Buckhannon for the first time since 2015.

The Board of Directors unanimously voted to relocate due to changes next spring at Stonewall Resort that could create space and logistics issues for the event.

The Cities of Weston and Buckhannon also approached the Board several months ago to express their desire to host the BBQ Bash.

Officials said several upgrades have been made in the Jawbone area to provide additional space and infrastructure for BBQ teams and vendors.

“Our public works departments, myself and event board members have met several times over the past year in an effort to bring this wonderful event to Jawbone Park,” said Mayor Robbie Skinner.

The event is scheduled to be at Jawbone Park for the weekend on June 16-17, 2023.

