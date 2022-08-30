Barbara Jean Gum, 85, of Camden, passed away in the comfort of her home on August 26, 2022 with her loving daughter by her side. She was born in Lewis County on May 5, 1937, a daughter of the late John Ross Cawthon and Irene Catherine Duvall Cawthon. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by one son, James “Jay” Grover Gum III; one son-in-law, Stephen McDougal; and one brother, Jerry Cawthon. On October, 2, 1954, Barbara married the love of her life, James Grover Gum II. Together the shared over 47 wonderful years before of marriage before James’ passing on December, 13 2001. Forever cherishing their memories of Barbara are one daughter, Vickie McDougal of Camden; six grandchildren: David McDougal and wife, Dinessia, Jason McDougal, Brian McDougal, Justin Gum, Janelle Gum, and James Gum; 4 great-grandchildren: Ian, Ella, Rowen, and Drew; and several nieces and nephews. Barbara graduated from Weston High School and was Roman Catholic by faith. She previously attended St. Boniface Catholic Church in Camden. Barbara devoted her life to her family and home. She cherished being able to take care of her family and they enjoyed eating her delicious meals. Barbara learned to cook from her mom and from watching the Food Network which she thoroughly enjoyed. Over the years, she became very well versed in her kitchen. In her spare time, Barbara enjoyed gardening her flowers and vegetables. More than anything, Barbara treasured spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. A Private Service will be held at a later date with interment following at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Barbara Jean Gum. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

