Buckhannon man, woman sentenced on federal drug, counterfeit money charges

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A man and woman from Upshur County have been sentenced on a pair of federal charges.

Johnna Courtney, 41, and Garry Moran, II, 42, both of Buckhannon, were sentenced each with a drug charge and possessing counterfeit money, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

Courtney was sentenced to 10 years behind bars. She pleaded guilty in January 2020 to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 grams or more of Methamphetamine” and one count of “Possession of Counterfeit Obligations,” Ihlenfeld said.

Courtney admitted to distributing more than fifty grams of “crystal” methamphetamine in May 2019 in Upshur County. She also admitted to having 95 counterfeit $100 bills in her possession.

Moran was sentenced to 7 years in jail. He pleaded guilty in June 2021 to one count of “Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” and one count of “Possession of Counterfeit Obligations.”

Ihlenfeld said Moran admitted to having methamphetamine to sell from January to May 2019 in Upshur County and elsewhere. Moran also admitted to having $1,100 in counterfeit bills in May 2019 in Upshur County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon S. Flower prosecuted both cases on behalf of the government. The Mountain Lakes Drug Task Force and the United States Secret Service investigated both cases.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over both cases.

CLICK HERE for prior coverage.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.