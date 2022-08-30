Buckhannon’s Jawbone Park expanding for bigger festivals

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Buckhannon is gearing up for several major events, including one that was just announced.

On top of the famous Strawberry Festival and hosting the 2023 World Association of Marching Bands Competition, Buckhannon is seeing the return of the Almost Heaven Barbeque Bash.

The competition has its roots in the city and is coming back for the first time since its inception in 2015.

Buckhannon’s Mayor, Robbie Skinner, says he’s been working hard to get the Bash back to its hometown.

“We’re anticipating a great year. We’re going to be bringing a lot of people to town. We have a great community to show. We have one of the best small town downtowns in the country. We have a great community, beautiful neighborhoods. West Virginia Wesleyan College is a show place, and what better way to show it off than with great events?” Skinner said.

Mayor Skinner says he doesn’t want this to be one-time event, and the goal is to make Buckhannon the Barbecue’s permanent home.

Part of the preparations include expanding Buckhannon’s Jawbone Park.

Skinner says the park has grown a lot since the competition was first hosted there in 2015.

He says the park has doubled in size and added lights and stations for vendors to plug into.

Skinner says there’s been a lot of effort to make Jawbone Park a focal point for downtown and beyond.

“It’s the perfect set up. That’s why we’ve made those investments in that area because we want to be the premiere place to hold events throughout north central West Virginia, the state in general,” Mayor Skinner said.

City Recorder Randy Sanders says he has high hopes for the current expansion project to bring in even more to the community.

“You see the work going on behind me, we’ve been looking at this project for 2 or 3 years now, so we’re literally going to be expanding Jawbone Park for a lot of the activities we have planned for the future in Buckhannon,” Sanders said.

As of now, there’s no definitive date for when the project will be completed, but Sanders said it will be before the Strawberry Festival in May.

The Barbeque Bash will be in June, and the World Association of Marching Band follows in August.

“I love seeing expansion. I love providing opportunities for tourism,. We love to bring folks in from out of town, and we love to provide entertainment for those who live here year-round. We just want to have a perfect fit for everyone,” Sanders said.

