Clarksburg DMV suspends outside skills test during festivals

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The DMV Regional Office in Clarksburg will suspend outside driver skills testing due to two upcoming festivals.

Testing on Sept. 1st, 2nd and 9th will be suspended because of the anticipated extra traffic from the Italian and Black Heritage Festivals.

The DMV says to plan to do any outside driver skills testing early the following week or at another DMV Regional Office location.

Officials said all other DMV transactions and services will still be available at the Clarksburg office.

Nearby DMV Regional Offices include Fairmont, Elkins, Morgantown, Flatwoods and Parkersburg.

