Family and friends look for "Justice for Jason."

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Family and friends lined the sidewalk outside of the Harrison County Courthouse to get “Justice for Jason.”

The group was referring to Jason Owens, who was fatally shot by U.S. Marshals outside Amos Carvelli Funeral Home in Nutter Fort on August 24.

Owens had a criminal history and was wanted at the time.

The marshals released a statement to 5 News last week saying preliminary findings indicate Owens pulled a weapon.

However, family and witnesses protested, standing firm in saying that’s not the case.

One of the protestors was a family friend, Cassandra Whitecotton.

“I seen the one. I didn’t see the second one. He almost hit me with his vehicle. He was in shorts and a t-shirt. They didn’t announce themselves. They just yelled his name and started firing. So, we didn’t know if it was just a random shooting,” she said referring to the U.S. Marshals that were on the scene.

Whitecotton explained they were waiting to go to the cemetery to bury Jason’s father when the shooting occurred.

She added there were witnesses of all ages that saw the shooting transpire, and it impacted everyone that was at the funeral.

“I’ve had a lot of problems since. I have had to go to the hospital to get medication because of severe headaches. I woke up shaking. I mean it is traumatizing. It’s the kids I’m worried about,” Whitecotton said.

She told 5 News that family and friends did not plan to stop fighting until they got what they were looking for.

“I’m in for it. I would like to see justice done with the U.S. Marshals taken care of. There was no other law enforcement on the scene or EMS for minutes,” Whitecotton explained.

There had been no more updates from law enforcement as the West Virginia State Police continued to investigate the incident.

