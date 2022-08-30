Hallie Mae Williams, 100 of Williams Crossroads Way, Fairmont WV peacefully passed away at home on August 30, 2022. She was born on February 9, 1922, daughter of the late Truman Lindsey Shaffer and Lula Mae Vincent Shaffer. Hallie lived in the community of Hammond/Quiet Dell on 310 all her life. There she and Harold, her loving husband of 67 years, built a homestead and raised their family. They married June 24, 1940, after her graduation from EFHS. She was employed 2 1/2 years by Owens Illinois, was a stay-at-home mom for many years, worked at the election polls, and retired after 15 years with G.C. Murphy’s Co. in Fairmont. Hallie was a member of Quiet Dell Baptist Church, Homemakers, Quiet Dell Community Center, and Senior Citizens Travel Club, visiting 47 states, Canada and Mexico. She loved reminiscing and would often say “You are my Sunshine.” We will remember gathering for homemade oyster soup and meatballs at Christmas, and her endless supply of “Grandmas’ Button Cookies.” She is survived by four children, Beverly Ann Slider and her husband Robert Lee , Twila Kay White and her husband James Edward , Barbara Jean Channell, Harold Gregory Williams and his wife Karen Lee; grandchildren, Theresa Ann Smith and her husband, Virgil, Kathleen Renee Smith and husband Benjamin, Angela Mae Ferrell and husband Roy Jr., Penny Lenore Keefer and husband William, Vanessa Kay Gray and husband Paul, Tammy Lynn Rumer and husband Joshua, Jeffrey Dayton Channell and Amy, J. M. Channell, Amanda Lea Riddle and husband Joey; great grandchildren Allison Stine, Nettie Mae Barber, Robert Lee Barber, Janelle Renee Smith, Roy Ferrell II and wife Brittney, Marie Louise White, Kelley Joe Keefer, Denise Keefer, Kimberly Keefer, Criss Renee Stover, Ryan Cameron White, Nicholas James Roach, Willow Dayne Rumer, Aethan Nathaniel Channell, Arya Rose Channell, Hallie Mae Riddle, Henry Joseph Riddle; great great-grandchild Taylor Anna Leah Rakes; and nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Hallie was preceded in death by her husband Harold Sherwood Williams, son-in-law Arval Dayton Channell; granddaughter Susan Denise Slider; grandson James Anthony White; grandson-in-law Charles Barber; great-grandson Charles Ray Barber II; three brothers Carl Shaffer, Ralph Shaffer and wife Gertrude, Kenneth Shaffer and wife Shirley; five sisters Nola Shaffer, Wilma Shaffer, Goldie Moran and husband Jack, Edith Griffith and husband Dana , Lucille Brushingham and husband Edward; in-laws Dale and Joanne Williams, Nola and Bud Morgan. The family would like to thanks Dr. Ang, Dr. Tingler, Hospice, and her care giver Brandi for their support. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Thursday from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Friday, September 2, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Scott Cutlip, officiating. Interment will follow at E. T. Vincent Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

