Joseph Timothy Core, of Upper Tract, WV died August 28, 2022, after waging the exact same battle his son, Matthew had made a few years earlier, at the University of Virginia Heart Transplant Center. Tim received the ultimate gift of a donor heart on August 22, 2022, and tragically, after a weeklong roller coaster battle to survive, he lost the war and gained his wings. He was born October 21, 1953 in Fairmont, WV, the youngest son of Rosemary Gearde Core and Bobby Eugene Core. He grew up on Bell Run Road, collecting friends that he carried an entire lifetime. HE was a graduate of Fairmont Senior High School and a proud member of their wrestling team. Soon after high school, he married Karen Lennon and together they built an amazing family with their three sons, and an extended family of close friends. Their home was always the fun place to be, full of love, family, friends, laughter, and food. Walking into their home was never easy because you had to navigate the giant pile of shoes kicked of by the boys and friends who had come to visit the Core’s. He and Karen both loved to cook and there was never a short of food. I’m sure that many of you were the recipient of their fine cooking which of course likely to include venison jerky, venison sausage, but always lots of hot Italian peppers. It’s no surprise that his sons developed many of their dad’s same passions for cooking, hunting, fishing, WVU Football and camping. Tim proudly sponsored a softball team for his business for years, was an avid bowler and helped coach his son’s American Legion Baseball team with friend Don Metz. Tim opened up two successful businesses, Core’s Car Reconditioning and Backwoods Grill. After a difficult time and the death of his beloved son, Matthew Joseph Core, Tim did a reset on his life and left Fairmont for the mountains of West Virginia. Soon after, his son, Andrew and his love, Julie Chambers, gave him his life’s happiest news when they announced the upcoming birth of his first grandchild, which was of course another boy who was named in honor of his late son, Matthew Joseph Core. He became an invaluable source of help to the family at Yokum Family Stables. And it did not take long after his move to Seneca Rocks for his friends and family to follow to the campground. It is difficult to ever think of a time of Tim when he was not surrounded by friends of family, and of course food. And it was here that he also discovered his new love, Donna Lam Brehm. They loved the mountains, camping, and fishing. She was exactly what Tim needed in his life. She loved him while making him walk the line. She helped find him the treatment to keep him alive at University of Virginia Hospital and was there by his side providing love and support with his boys when he took his final breath. All one needs to do to understand the impact that this man had on people’s lives would be to read the comments and memorials written for him on social media. There are hundreds. It is difficult to separate him from his friends and family. They speak about his ability to make you smile, feed you, offer support, guidance and love, while often being a downright rascal the entire time. But all of the posts were ultimately about love. He loved his boys, his grandson, his friends, family, and Donna and Karen, the mother of his children. We know that Tim would be humbled and touched to know the outpouring of love being shown for him. He is survived by his two sons, Michael Timothy Core and Shannon Constable, Andrew Jonathan Core and Julie Renee Chambers; his beloved grandson, Matthew Joseph Core and Ian Vasconcellos; one brother, Bobby Core and his wife Tama Core; fiancée Donna Lam Brehm; former spouse, Karen Lennon Core; brother-in-law, Mark Lennon; sister-in-law, Linda Lennon; nieces, Caitlin Lennon Roberts, Shelby Core, Caitlin Rexroad Delligetti, and Jordan Weese; and nephews, Steven Roberts and Tyler Core. He was preceded in death by his son, Matthew Joseph Core; parents, Rose and Bob Core; and mother-in-law, Terry Lennon and father-in-law, John Lennon; and many cousins. Tim’s remains were cremated and lovingly handled by his close family friends, Domico Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for a celebration of life at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Saturday, September 3, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com. The family wishes to thank the Heart Transplant staff at the University of Virginia. But, the ultimate thanks go to the family and soul of his donor heart. While this is not the outcome anyone ever expected, there are thousands of people alive today through the generosity of organ donation. In honor of Tim and Matthew, please consider being an organ donor. You can finally rest, Tim. You are with Matthew and your family. We will forever mourn you loss by take peace in the love and memories and special mark that you have left on each of our hearts and lives.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.