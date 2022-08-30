Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | August 30, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday was sunny and hot, with highs in the low-90s in some areas, before dealing rain showers overnight. Today will be much cooler, but rain will also push in at times, as a cold front and upper-level trough push in from out west. Starting at 9 AM, a line of showers and thunderstorms moves into NCWV, so we’ll see some rain that could affect your morning commute. This line of rain will last through the morning and early-afternoon hours, which will affect your commute at times. It’s not until between 5 to 8 PM that the cold front moves east of our region and takes the rain with it. By the time it does, we’ll likely see over 0.5″ to 1″ of rain in most areas, with some areas seeing beyond that, depending on where thunderstorms move through. This could lead to slick roads and even isolated flooding, so we are watching carefully. Besides that, skies will be cloudy, with westerly winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures reach the upper-70s at most, below-average for August. Overnight, skies will be partly clear, but widespread fog will form across our region, especially in the mountains. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the low-60s. Tomorrow afternoon, a high-pressure system pushes in from out west, bringing dry, stable air to WV. As a result, skies will be partly to mostly clear, with only a few clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s. Throughout the rest of the week, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, and temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper-80s, slightly above-average. So expect a warm, quiet end to the workweek. Over the weekend, southerly flow will mean a buildup in clouds, along with a slight chance of an isolated shower, so some areas may see raindrops. Other than that, expect a quiet weekend. As for Labor Day itself, there is uncertainty this far out, but we may see scattered showers and thunderstorms. In short, today will be stormy, and skies will then be clear and sunny, with hot temperatures, as we move into September.

You can learn more about the nice conditions coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages.

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will push in during the morning and afternoon, and it’s not until after 6 PM that the rain leaves our area. Some will bring downpours, which could cause slick roads and even isolated flooding, so we are watching carefully. Besides that, skies will be cloudy, and winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will reach the upper-70s, a few degrees below-average for late-August. Overall, expect a mild, stormy day. High: 77.

Tonight: After 6 PM, any leftover rain is gone. Overnight, skies will be partly cloudy, and fog will form across our region, which could affect your commute. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-50s to low-60s. Overall, expect a mild, foggy night. Low: 61.

Wednesday: Skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds in the area. Winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s to low-80s, slightly below-average for late-August. Overall, tomorrow will be nice and sunny. High: 80.

Thursday: Skies will be clear and sunny, and winds will be light. Temperatures will reach the low-80s, within range for early-September. Overall, Thursday will be nice and sunny. High: 83.

