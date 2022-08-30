Lawn care worker found shot to death, blower still running on his back, authorities in Miss. say

Details are limited at this time, but authorities did confirm they are investigating in the 3000 block of Audubon Drive.
By WLOX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Gulfport Police are investigating a shooting that left a lawn care worker dead on the job Monday evening.

Authorities responded to the scene around 7:25 p.m.

There, they found a man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds and a running, gas-powered leaf blower on his back.

Authorities confirmed they responded to a scene around 7:25 p.m. Monday, where they found a...
Authorities confirmed they responded to a scene around 7:25 p.m. Monday, where they found a man's body.(WLOX)

That man was 47-year-old Kelvin Simmons, Jr. from Saucier, according to the coroner. Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say Simmons was hired to mow the yard he was found in, but they aren’t yet sure who shot him or who would have motive for killing him. His autopsy will take place Wednesday.

This is an ongoing investigation, police said.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi crashes into tree that falls onto car
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
Charleston Police said officers shot the suspect when he pulled out a gun and shot the canine...
Suspect shot and killed by police after suspect shoots police dog
Truckers organize a convoy to honor Larry Atha
Truckers organize a convoy to honor Larry Atha
Family and friends look for "Justice for Jason."
Family and friends look for “Justice for Jason”

Latest News

The two-inch steel cylinders can be sold individually or in packs as refills to recharge...
Sponsor of ‘whippit’ bill clarifies confusion about whipped cream sales in New York
Vladimir, 66, stands next to the wreckage of his house after being bombed by Russians in...
Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied south
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla's design studio in Hawthorne,...
Musk cites whistleblower as more reason to exit Twitter deal
FILE - This is an aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10, 2022, in...
US to respond to request for special master for Trump docs