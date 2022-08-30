Man wanted in hit-and-run of boy, 7, turns himself in

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man who was wanted in the hit-and-run of a 7-year-old boy in turned himself in to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning, officials said.

Paul White was allegedly riding a motorcycle on Aug. 19 when he was involved in a hit-and-run.

Hancock County hit-and-run (Facebook: Hancock County Sheriff's Office)

When officers executed a search warrant last week, they found the motorcycle believed to be in the accident and a broken headlight that had been taken off the motorcycle. However, White was not at the home.

White is currently waiting for arraignment, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

White was arrested in 2019 in connection to a shootout in Randolph County. CLICK HERE to read more.

