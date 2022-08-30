Maxine Cowger, 96, of Fairmont passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, August 29, 2022. She was born in Fairmont on April 25, 1926, a daughter of the late Albert Oscar and Letha May Neel.

She was the best mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. She made the best homemade bread and was also known for her soup beans and corn bread. If anyone left her house hungry it was their own fault. She always made everyone feel like family. She was a member of Winfield United Methodist Church and attended Victory Baptist Church until her health prevented her to attend. She worked at Westinghouse from November 1943 to June 1945 where she received the Army and Navy “E” award for excellence in production. She is survived by two sons Ralph Edward Cowger and his wife Margaret and Roy Leo Cowger and his wife Susie both of Fairmont; three daughters Beverly Jane Collins and her husband Kenton, Karen Sue Tatterson, and Terry Lynn Morris and her husband Kevin all of Fairmont; grandchildren Greg Collins and his wife Sierra, Robin Riffle and her husband Mike, Cindy Riffle, Daniel Tatterson, Sarah Holmes, Scott Cowger and wife Nina, Tina Cowger, Joshua Cowger and his wife Teri, Amanda Loar and her husband Brent, Justin Morris and his wife Amber, Megan Morris, and Brooke Ebbert and her husband Michael; step-grandsons Robert and Todd Tatterson; 24 great grandchildren with one on the way and four great great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years Lemon Edward Cowger on March 10, 2014; all of her brothers and sisters George Thomas Neel, Ray Neel, Arnold Neel, Dessie Neel, Kathleen Jenkins, Jocie Rager, Dorothy Prunty and Mildred Turner; a son-in-law Robert “Bobby” Tatterson, a great granddaughter Nevaeh Renee Loar and a grandson-in-law Randy Ray Riffle, Jr.

The Cowger family would like to thank the staff of West Virginia Caring for their loving and compassionate care provided to Maxine.

Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, September 03, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Nathan Barker officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be left at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.