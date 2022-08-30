Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in neighborhood home, family says

Tennessee authorities are investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl. (Source: WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Authorities in Tennessee are investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl.

According to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, the girl was found dead on Tuesday morning in a neighborhood home.

WVLT reports the girl’s family identified her as Kimber Marie Wilson. The 17-year-old’s mother, Carol Ann Wilson, said her daughter was five months pregnant.

According to the family, Kimber Marie Wilson was found dead in her great-grandfather’s home. The girl’s uncle said he saw her just after midnight and she seemed OK. They said she was a good kid and a smart girl.

Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said the Caryville Police Department sent a lookout order for a suspect before canceling it after a few hours.

Caryville police did not immediately confirm if a person was in custody, but highway patrol officials said that that is usually the case when a lookout order is canceled.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi crashes into tree that falls onto car
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
Family and friends look for "Justice for Jason."
Family and friends look for “Justice for Jason”
Charleston Police said officers shot the suspect when he pulled out a gun and shot the canine...
Suspect shot and killed by police after suspect shoots police dog
Truckers organize a convoy to honor Larry Atha
Truckers organize a convoy to honor Larry Atha

Latest News

Jefferson County Public School students received a scare Friday afternoon when a parent boarded...
VIDEO: Parents concerned after man boards school bus, allegedly threatens students
WVU fraternity suspended amid hazing investigation
Expanding Jawbone Park
Buckhannon’s Jawbone Park expanding for bigger festivals
Expanding Jawbone Park
Jawbone Park expansion
Walter Smittle
Walter Smittle WV fire marshal death