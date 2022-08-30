Robinson Grand to host the West Virginia Miss Amazing Pageant

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Robinson Grand will host the West Virginia Miss Amazing Pageant on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The West Virginia Miss Amazing Pageant exists to encourage girls with disabilities, from an early age, to consider their goals, challenge themselves and take pride in every aspect of their identities.

This provides women with disabilities far greater opportunities to lead fulfilling lives and to effect change, allowing the world to reap the benefits of that change.

“Miss Amazing provides opportunities for girls and women with disabilities to consider their goals, step outside of their comfort zones, and build networks of support and potentially lifelong friendships,” said Ian McAra, the Robinson Grand’s Managing Director.

Miss Amazing nurtures a strong community of leaders who push back against stereotypes and advocate for change, thereby creating even greater opportunities for the next generation. They do this through increasing visibility, empowering personal development, nurturing friendship and community, shifting perceptions, and driving systematic change.

“The Robinson Grand would be thrilled to host any type of pageant,” said McAra. “However, this event feels like an opportunity for us to make a tremendous impact on the lives of young people in a way that we don’t usually have the opportunity to experience.”

The pageant is free to participants and open to girls and women ages five-and-up with a disability who reside in West Virginia.

Every participant receives a crown, trophy, t-shirt, and a “crowning moment” on stage and feel like a queen for the day.

Tickets are on sale now for $10. All tickets can be purchased online or by calling the Robinson Grand ticket office at 855-773-6283.

