Tractor-trailer rolls over after avoiding head-on collision

HARMAN, W.Va (WDTV) - A tractor-trailer rolled over Monday afternoon after avoiding a head-on collision with a car in Randolph County.

Officers were dispatched to the crash on Rt. 33 near Harman just after 12:30 p.m. on Monday, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

The tractor-trailer was laying on its passenger side when officers arrived on scene. The tractor was reportedly still attached to an empty log trailer that was over an embankment near a private fence line.

The RCSO says the driver was uninjured and standing by the crash site.

The driver allegedly told officers he was traveling westbound from Harman when he started downhill on the Elkins side of Rich Mountain. A vehicle traveling eastbound was coming up the hill when it pulled out to pass another vehicle.;

To avoid a head-on collision with the vehicle, the tractor-trailer driver moved off the roadway as far as possible. The driver kept the tractor on the shoulder for nearly 500 feet before the trailer struck a telephone pole, causing the tractor to flip onto its side.

Officers said the passing vehicle did not stop, and no registration or identifiers were available for it. Thus, no citations were issued.

