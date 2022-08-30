Tractor-trailer rolls over after avoiding head-on collision

Tractor-trailer strikes telephone pole, rolls over in Randolph County
Tractor-trailer strikes telephone pole, rolls over in Randolph County(Facebook: Randolph County Sheriff's Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARMAN, W.Va (WDTV) - A tractor-trailer rolled over Monday afternoon after avoiding a head-on collision with a car in Randolph County.

Officers were dispatched to the crash on Rt. 33 near Harman just after 12:30 p.m. on Monday, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

The tractor-trailer was laying on its passenger side when officers arrived on scene. The tractor was reportedly still attached to an empty log trailer that was over an embankment near a private fence line.

The RCSO says the driver was uninjured and standing by the crash site.

The driver allegedly told officers he was traveling westbound from Harman when he started downhill on the Elkins side of Rich Mountain. A vehicle traveling eastbound was coming up the hill when it pulled out to pass another vehicle.;

To avoid a head-on collision with the vehicle, the tractor-trailer driver moved off the roadway as far as possible. The driver kept the tractor on the shoulder for nearly 500 feet before the trailer struck a telephone pole, causing the tractor to flip onto its side.

Officers said the passing vehicle did not stop, and no registration or identifiers were available for it. Thus, no citations were issued.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi crashes into tree that falls onto car
Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
Family and friends look for "Justice for Jason."
Family and friends look for “Justice for Jason”
Charleston Police said officers shot the suspect when he pulled out a gun and shot the canine...
Suspect shot and killed by police after suspect shoots police dog
Truckers organize a convoy to honor Larry Atha
Truckers organize a convoy to honor Larry Atha

Latest News

Garry Moran and Johnna Courtney mugshots from Oct. 2019. (Picture Credit: West Virginia...
Buckhannon man, woman sentenced on federal drug, counterfeit money charges
WVDNR seeks landowners interested in improving wildlife habitat
Family and friends look for “Justice for Jason”
Almost Heaven BBQ Bash returning to Buckhannon next year