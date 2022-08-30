WVU fraternity suspended amid hazing investigation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University suspended the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity on Tuesday for reported hazing incidents in violation of the Student Conduct Code.

The interim suspension went into effect immediately and prevents Pi Kappa Phi from all recruitment activities, as well as participating, organizing or attending social functions, among other restrictions.

The chapter president and advisor received letters sent from the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities notifying them of the organization’s interim suspension, which will remain in place as the investigation and review process proceed.

“We take every report of possible misconduct seriously, and many times investigations provide a chance for us to help students make better choices in the future,” Jill Gibson, director of the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities, said. “But we want our students and student organizations to understand that hazing of any kind is never okay.”

The claims may also be reviewed for potential criminal charges outside of the University’s Code of Conduct.

“Any allegations like this serves as a reminder that we must redouble our commitment with members of fraternities and sororities on our campus to set a good example and to follow the rules established for the safety of all of our chapters and their members,” said Matthew Richardson, director of the Center for Fraternal Values and Leadership and chair of the WVU Hazing Prevention Task Force.

