400,000 vehicles expected to travel on Turnpike during Labor Day weekend

West Virginia Turnpike
West Virginia Turnpike(WVDOT)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - About 400,000 vehicles are expected to pass through toll booths on the West Virginia Turnpike over the four-day Labor Day weekend.

“Labor Day weekend typically isn’t as big a weekend for summer travel as July 4 weekend or even Memorial Day weekend,” said Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority.

Friday and Monday are expected to be the highest travel days, according to the Department of Transportation.

“Peak travel times on Friday will begin around noon and continue throughout the evening, whereas Monday we will see higher traffic volume starting earlier in the day and continue into the early evening,” Miller said.

