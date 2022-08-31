Archery, crossbow seasons set to open next month

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Hunters can start preparing for the opening of the state’s archery and crossbow seasons for white-tailed deer, black bear and wild boar.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources says the popular seasons will open on Sept. 24 and run through Dec. 31.

For deer, hunters are reminded the following:

Hunters may take up to two deer in one day during the archery or crossbow seasons, but only one antlered deer may be taken on the same day during any season.

The first deer does not have to be electronically checked before harvesting the second deer on the same day.

Hunters who wish to harvest additional deer during the archery or crossbow seasons must purchase a Class RB or RRB stamp before Sept. 24.

One or two additional archery or crossbow deer, depending on the county, may be taken with a archery deer stamp, for a total of one deer per stamp.

West Virginia residents and senior hunters must buy a Class RB stamp to take additional archery or crossbow deer, but resident landowners hunting on their own property and Class DT license holders are not required to purchase additional archery stamps.

Hunters are reminded the following when hunting black bear in West Virginia:

Two bears may be taken per year, provided at least one bear is taken in Boone, Fayette, Kanawha, Logan, McDowell, Mingo, Nicholas, Raleigh or Wyoming counties.

The daily bag limit for bear is one per day.

Resident bear hunters are required to purchase a base license and a bear damage stamp (Class DS) to hunt bear unless otherwise exempt from having a license.

Nonresident bear hunters must purchase a bear hunting license (Class EE), a conservation/law enforcement stamp (CS/LE) and a Class DS stamp.

Nonresidents hunting on national forest land must also purchase a National Forest stamp (Class I).

When hunting wild boar, hunters are reminded of the following:

The wild boar archery and crossbow seasons are open in Boone, Logan, Raleigh and Wyoming counties to resident hunters only.

The season bag limit is one wild boar and no application is required.

A second split of the wild boar archery and crossbow seasons will open Feb. 3-5, 2023.

To hunt in the February wild boar season, hunters will need a 2023 hunting license when they become available to purchase.

Hunters may purchase their license and stamps at wvhunt.com before the season starts.

