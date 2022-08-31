Emergency crews respond to Clarksburg apartments
Law enforcement and paramedics were dispatched around 8:45 a.m. to the Oakmound Apartments.
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a Clarksburg apartment complex Wednesday morning.
It’s unclear exactly what the call is for at this time, but dispatch logs show crews were called for a reported traumatic injury.
Police have taped off an area near one of the buildings.
A 5 News reporter is on the scene working to get more information.
This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.
