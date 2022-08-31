Golfer continues to hit the links at 100 years old with longtime friend

FARGO, N.D. (WDAY) - A 100-year-old golfer and his 92-year-old longtime cart partner rarely miss a morning round of golf.

The two longtime friends keep up their golf games and are fixtures at a golf course in North Dakota.

They both shoot well below their age, which is not bad when you consider one of them is 100 years old.

Max Olson, 92, and Wendell Johnson, 100, said they get up before the birds do to play their round.

You can find them on the course by 8 a.m., twice a week, and they both hit the ball well.

“We’ve had quite the experiences over the years,” Olson said.

Olson was a barber in the Fargo area for 40 years, and Johnson worked at the post office for 30 years.

Both men have served in the armed forces: Olson in the Korean War and Johnson is a Purple Heart recipient from his time in World War II.

The two have stories and continue to be there for one another.

Johnson said he had to help Olson when his golf cart got stuck in the mud over the summer.

“It was 100-year-old Wendell to the rescue. I had to help him get out of there,” Johnson said.

The two golfers finished their morning round of golf and said they were looking forward to their next game.

“That’s what it’s all about. To have fun, get out in the fresh air, and move around,” Olson said.

