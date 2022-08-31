Harrison County Commission opens bid for youth farm construction

By John Blashke
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Commission is working to open a youth farm in Bridgeport.

There are 54 acres of land is sitting across from the North Central West Virginia Airport owned by the county.

The current plan is to build a 10-acre recreation farm to host animals from around the county and beyond.

Commissioner Patsy Trecost says its main purpose is to help teach kids about agriculture, but it can potentially host competitions and other events.

“We have people come in and show their livestock and show off what they’ve done and how they’ve grown their horses and what can be done with a horse and such,” said Trecost.

Wednesday commissioners opened up a single bid from The Thrasher Group for the project. A meeting between the two groups will be scheduled soon to discuss the price.

Trecost says the project was suggested by members of the community using levy funds.

“This is a great way for us as a commission to say -- yes you gave us extra tax dollars by passing the levy, but we’re giving it back to you and not only are we giving it back to you, but we’re putting it towards an idea that you gave us,” said Trecost.

Trecost says he hopeful the project will be completed by next summer.

The future for the remaining 40 acres of land is uncertain.

