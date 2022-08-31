Janet Marie Tenney

Janet Marie (Moffatt) Tenney, 64, of Exchange, WV went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 28, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born March 2, 1958 in Webster Springs, WV, the daughter of Don Bazil Moffatt, who survives, and the late Opalene Stella (Underwood) Moffatt. Janet graduated from Webster Springs High School in 1976. She married the love of her life, Charles Tenney, on August 10, 1977. She worked for many years as the secretary for the West Virginia Association of Land Surveyors before following her husband’s call to serve the Lord in evangelism. Through this call, Janet got to see many parts of the United States and make a multitude of very close friends whom she would visit year after year. She even got the opportunity to travel to St. Lucia, Scotland and Israel. When Janet was at home, she could likely be found in her sewing room or in the kitchen cooking. She cherished time doing both, especially with her grandchildren. She enjoyed spending as much time with her family as possible. Janet loved a house full of people, whether relatives or church family that had come from near or far. Janet is survived by her husband of 45 years, her children Patrick (Jennifer) Tenney of Morgantown, WV and Amy (Christopher) Blount of Lost Creek, WV, three grandchildren, Morgan Tenney, Julia Blount and Kole Blount, two brothers and five sisters, mother-in-law June Tenney, sister-in-law Lola Cochran, many nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her mother, Opalene Moffatt, father-in-law Ralph Tenney, brother Don Duane Moffatt and niece Kristina Swecker. Friends may join the family for visitation on Saturday, September 3, 2022 from 5-9 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at the funeral home with Pastor Ryan Skidmore officiating. Burial will follow at the Meadowland Cemetery, Bergoo, WV. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Janet’s family.

