Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | August 31, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday, a cold front dropped between 1″ to 2″ of rain in some places in West Virginia. Today, that front will be east, and a high-pressure system from out west will bring dry, stable air into West Virginia, keeping us dry. This afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds. Winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-70s, a few degrees below-average. Overnight, skies will be clear, with barely any clouds at all. A few patches of fog are possible, but other than that, tonight will be uneventful. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-50s. Tomorrow, skies will be clear and sunny during the morning and afternoon, and it’s not until the late-evening that a few clouds push in from the southwest. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-80s, around average for this time of year. Then on Friday, the high-pressure system moves east, allowing warmer air and moisture to start flowing in from the south and causing temperatures to rise into the upper-80s. Over Labor Day weekend, daytime heating will result in a few isolated showers and thunderstorms, so some areas may see rain. Most areas will be dry, however, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-80s. Those rain chances last even into Labor Day itself, although models seem to disagree as to how much rain we could see on that day. So we are watching carefully. Afterwards, the first half of next should bring partly sunny skies. In short, the rest of the workweek will be warm and mostly sunny, and this Labor Day weekend will be partly cloudy and warm, with a slight chance of rain.

You can learn more about the nice conditions coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages.

Today: Skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds. Winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s to low-80s, below-average for late-August. Overall, today will be mild and sunny. High: 80.

Tonight: Skies will be clear and quiet. Patchy fog may form in some areas, but besides that, expect an uneventful night. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-50s, within range for this time of year. Overall, expect a mild, quiet night. Low: 59.

Thursday: Skies will be clear and sunny, with only a few clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-to-mid-80s, around average for early-September. Overall, expect a warm, sunny day High: 84.

Friday: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny, with clouds increasing this afternoon. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-80s, above-average for early-September and feeling hotter because of the humidity and sunshine. So make sure to stay hydrated and cool. Overall, expect a hot, partly sunny end to the workweek. High: 88.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.